DCI investigating after Marion police say man with a machete shot and killed

Marion police say a teen who came at officers with a machete Wednesday was shot by an officer and later died at the hospital.

Information from police says officers were called to a residence around 8 a.m. after an 18-year-old man asked his neighbor to call police so he could talk with them. Two officers arrived and say the man wouldn’t say what he wanted, and then pulled out a machete and came at them.

Officers used a taser on the man, but say he kept coming at them. One of the officers shot the man and they say he continued to resist as the took him into custody. The man, who is not being identified lost, consciousness and was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting and the officers have been placed on leave until the investigation is completed.