House bill would set tuition guarantee for UI, ISU, UNI students

A bill ready for debate in an Iowa House committee would direct the state universities to adopt a new tuition policy. Iowa residents who enter the University of Iowa, Iowa State University or the University of Northern Iowa would pay the same tuition rate for up to four years.

Republican Representative Taylor Collins of Mediapolis said this sort of a tuition guarantee has been implemented in other states. “It has even been implemented here in Iowa. Actually Drake University has had a tuition guarantee for a long time,” Collins said. “It’s really about providing certainty to students.”

Tuition guarantee programs lock in at the tuition level during a student’s first year, ensuring they continue to pay the same rate through their undergraduate education. “They can be assured they’re going to pay the same tuition rate throughout the four years of education,” Collins said. “Obviously there are some exceptions if you’re transferring and things like.”

In 2024, the legislature passed a law last year requiring the board that governs the state universities to study how tuition guarantee programs have worked in other states. The report was released two months ago and found some tuition limitations have been discontinued after economic downturns caused state funding to decrease.

Collins said the Board of Regents’ concern is about having less money to operate the state universities, “but it’s not always about more money in the pockets of the universities,” Collins said. “This is about making sure we’re doing the right thing for Iowa students.”

Illinois is the only neighboring state that offers tuition guarantees to public university students. Collins is chair of the House Higher Education Committee. Last week, the panel approved a different bill calling for a five year tuition freeze at Iowa, Iowa State and UNI.