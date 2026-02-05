Beer heist, police chase, leaves four injured in Des Moines

Four people were hurt late last night after a theft that led to a high-speed chase in central Iowa.

Des Moines police responded to a convenience store shortly before midnight on a report of a hit-and-run.

Officers found an injured store employee who said two men and a woman came in, stole beer and ran out. When the worker chased after them, he was hit by their car.

Two minutes later, the suspect vehicle was spotted and sped away from a police cruiser, starting a pursuit.

Another minute later, the suspect’s car hit a tree. All three occupants were injured. Their ages range from 23 to 30.

Police say all four people hurt should survive, while all three suspects will face charges upon release from the hospital.