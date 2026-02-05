Central Iowa man charged in Stuart sub shop holdup

A West Des Moines man is jailed after the robbery of a Subway sandwich shop in Stuart last night.

Stuart Police Chief David Reha said a vehicle driven by the suspect, 33-year-old Kevin Christopher Krouse, Jr. was stopped on Interstate 80 by Dallas County sheriff’s deputies, about 20 minutes after the robbery was reported.

A search of his vehicle resulted in the recovery of items allegedly used in the robbery, along with cash missing from the store.

The quick apprehension of Krause was made possible, Reha said, thanks to a description of the suspect and vehicle provided by the store’s 17-year-old clerk, and the cooperative efforts of law enforcement.

Krause was being held without bond in the Adair County Jail pending an initial court appearance.

He’s charged with robbery and possession of drug paraphernalia.

(Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)