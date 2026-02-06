Two Iowa prison employees stabbed, two inmates charged with attempted murder

Two employees at the state’s maximum security prison in Fort Madison were stabbed 16 days ago and state officials today announced two inmates have been charged with attempted murder.

Twenty-nine-year-old Dennis Lawson and 23-year-old Anthony Bauer are being charged with possession of weapons in a correctional institution as well as attempted murder. Online records indicate Bauer, the 23-year-old, was sentenced to 50 years after a fatal shooting in Sioux City four years ago. Lawson is classified on the Department of Corrections’ website as a “habitual offender,” with a recent felony conviction in Woodbury County in 2021.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety, the injured prison employees were treated at a local hospital and have been released, but the extent of their injuries and how long they were hospitalized have not been disclosed.