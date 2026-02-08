Des Moines Police investigate damage to power station

MidAmerican Energy called Des Moines Police early Sunday to report an injured trespasser had damaged equipment at a power substation, knocking out power to over five-thousand customers.

Des Moines Police say their investigation indicates a man climbed over the fence at the substation, which provides electricity to downtown Des Moines. KCCI TV reports that when first responders arrived they found a man who was naked. Police say the man’s burns covered about 20% of his body and he was taken to a Des Moines hospital for treatment.

Power was restored in the area about two hours later.