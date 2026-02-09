Iowa Senate bill would limit mailing abortion pills into Iowa

An Iowa Senate subcommittee has advanced a bill supporters say would prevent abortion pills from being mailed into Iowa by requiring an in-person visit to an Iowa physician before abortion pills can be prescribed in Iowa.

Pulse Life Advocates executive director Maggie DeWitte, a spokesperson Iowa Pro-Life Leaders, urged lawmakers to pass the bill. “While we would support taking this drug completely off the market, in the meantime we want some common sense safeguards to ensure the safety of women who are ingesting this drug.”

Iowa Catholic Conference executive director Tom Chapman said abortion pills are readily available online and the latest state data indicates 70% of abortions in Iowa are induced by medication. “Obviously our group doesn’t support abortion, but it seems best for women to see a medical professional before taking these pills,” Chapman said. “In our view, it doesn’t interfere with the doctor-patient relationship. It actually requires one.”

Medical groups say the bill requires Iowa physicians prescribing abortion pills to share inaccurate information about abortion reversal drugs. Dr. Teresa Fuller, who works at clinics in Perry and Dallas Center, said it would damage the doctor-patient relationship. “I took an oath to first do no harm,” Fuller said, “and I think lying to my patients does immense harm.”

Bill backers said some medication abortions have been reversed and patients should be informed of all their options.

Seth Brown, a lobbyist for the Iowa Medical Society, told senators the bill would expose doctors to lawsuits. “We do feel like this will target physicians in an already unstable practice environment,” Brown said, “so we do want to be mindful of that as we’re looking at (the question): is Iowa a welcoming place for OB-GYNs.”

Two Republican senators on the subcommittee voted to advance the bill, however both suggested the bill will be changed as it moves through the senate. Senate Democratic Leader Janice Weiner, the other member of the subcommittee, voted against the bill.

Today’s subcommittee hearing was held in a third floor conference room as protesters on the Iowa Capitol’s first floor sang hymns and prayed. The two groups say lawmakers should make all abortions illegal in Iowa. Members of Abolitionists Rising, a group based in Oklahoma, also passed out pamphlets to people in the Iowa Capitol. The other group, Iowa Abolitionists, was formed in 2024 by a group of Iowa pastors.