Southeast Iowa teacher accused of sexual exploitation by a school employee

A Fairfield High School teacher has been placed on administrative leave after being accused of making inappropriate contact with a student.

Fifty-seven year old Vannen Crabtree of Richland has been charged with sexual exploitation by a school employee, grooming and lascivious acts with a minor. The Fairfield School District’s website shows Crabtree is an industrial arts teacher.

KCRG TV reports authorities began investigating Crabtree in late January after a parent notified police Crabtree had communicated with their teenage daughter through social media.