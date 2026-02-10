Attorney General clears Dubuque police officer in fatal shooting

A report from the Iowa Attorney General’s Office finds a Dubuque police officer was justified in a shooting that killed a man outside a bar.

The report says Officer Austin Manders was on routine patrol January 4th when he spotted a group of men fighting in the street outside the Odd Fellows Bar. All but two of the men fled as the officer pulled up, and then the officer saw one of the men shoot the other. Officer Manders fired at the man who than fled into the bar.

Officers found Jai Lovely inside the bar unconscious with a gunshot wound to his stomach. Lovely and the victim, Cory Michael Wilson, were taken to the hospital where both later died.

Police recovered the gun used by Lovely, and the bullet recovered from Wilson’s body during the autopsy matched the gun.