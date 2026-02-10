Bill seeks to expand mental health treatment services in Iowa

A bill that aims to expand access to intensive mental health services outside of a hospital setting has advanced through a House subcommittee.

So-called “subacute” facilities help stabilize people in crisis and begin treatment until providers decide on a longer-term plan for the patient. Mary Neubauer, a mental health advocate who lost her son to suicide several years ago, said the bill would remove limits on the duration of subacute care and require more insurance coverage.

“It was the level of care we so desperately needed for our son but could not find when he was in crisis, so I’m incredibly grateful that the bill we’re discussing here today, House File 2220, makes numerous comprehensive changes that can help subacute mental health care programs be established and expanded in our state,” Neubauer said during today’s subcommittee hearing.

Many insurance companies are opposed to the bill. A lobbyist for a Medicaid managed care organization says it would require them to cover subacute care for much longer than is typical or even useful for patients.

