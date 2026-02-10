Governor proposes no bail for illegal immigrants arrested in Iowa

The governor’s bill to require screening of all future state employees, to ensure they are legally able to work in the U.S., has cleared a House subcommittee.

Reynolds issued an executive order requiring checks of citizenship and immigration status in the federal government’s E-Verify and SAVE systems before people may be hired by state agencies or get a professional license from the state. The bill would make that policy state law.

The bill also would deny pre-trial release to anyone arrested in Iowa who is not in the country legally. Molly Severn, the legislative liaison for Governor Reynolds, spoke during the House subcommittee hearing. “With millions of Biden-era illegal immigrants in our country, public safety threats are a reality in every state,” Severn said. “The governor intends to codify executive action she has already taken and build on it so that all Iowans can continue to build a life in safety and security.”

The Iowa Catholic Conference and trial lawyers are raising concerns about limiting bail for illegal immigrants. Lisa Davis-Cook with the Iowa Association for Justice says under the state constitution, all people – not just all citizens – should be eligible for bail in cases that do not involve serious crimes. “When someone is arrested that’s only an accusation,” Davis-Cook said. “They have not been convicted, so keeping them in jail before a conviction has serious consequences.”

The bill includes a proposed change to Iowa election law. it would add more language to voter registration forms, making it clear a person who falsely claims to be a U.S. citizen on the form can be charged with election fraud and deported.