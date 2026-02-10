Iowa sees cooler temperatures, but still above normal

Temperatures are going to be above normal again today but not near the 60’s we saw across parts of Iowa Monday.

National Weather Service meteorologist Kristy Carter says its around a 20 degree drop. “We’ll have highs that are back in the 40s across much of the state, 50s kind of towards the Iowa-Nebraska border. And then we’re going to stay kind of in the highs in the 40s through the middle part of the week,” she says.

Carter says we won’t likely see 60’s again this week, but it’s still warm for this time of year. “That’s still a little bit above normal. Early February, kind of normal temperatures are going to be in like the low to mid 30s, kind of in the central and southern portions of the state and kind of like mid to upper 20s in the northern part of the state,” Carter says.

Carter says there doesn’t appear to be a big drop in temperatures coming in the near future. “For what we can at least look at, we’re looking at these highs in the 40s all the way through kind of mid-week and then even into early to late next weekend, potentially another bit of a warm up back towards the 50s,” she says.

Des Moines saw a record high of 67 Monday, breaking the record set in 1976.