Times set for return of Iowa National Guard soldiers

The Iowa National Guard has set the times for the return of some 250 soldiers from the Middle East.

The Iowa Guard says welcome home ceremonies will be held for soldiers in Des Moines and Sioux City Wednesday afternoon. The soldiers are part of the Second Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division and are returning from a mission supporting Operation Inherent Resolve.

The ceremony in Sioux City is at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday at the Ascension FBO Network site. The Des Moines ceremony is scheduled for 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. at the 132d Air Wing base at the Des Moines International Airport.

This is the first of a phased return of the 18-hundred Iowa National Guard soldiers who were deployed.