Appeals Court orders new trial in fatal Marion bar shooting

The Iowa Court of Appeals has ordered a new trial for a man convicted of murder in a fatal bar shooting in Linn County.

Duvall Walker Junior was convicted of first-degree murder in the shooting of Cameron Barnes in the midst of a brawl at the Cocktail’s and Company bar in Marion on St. Patrick’s Day of 2023. One of the potential jurors admitted he had seen a news story about Walker’s conviction for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The district court allowed the man to be on the jury after he said it would not impact his decision in the murder case. The Appeals Court ruling says allowing the juror to stay prejudiced the case, and ordered a new trial for Walker.