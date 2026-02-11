Bill would shield Iowa farmers from lawsuits over emissions

A bill ready for debate in a House Committee would shield Iowa farmers and renewable fuel producers from lawsuits or criminal charges related to the impact of greenhouse gas emissions like methane or carbon dioxide.

The bill is supported by farm groups like the Iowa Corn Growers and Iowa Pork Producers. “We recognize we need a safe, stable food supply and this bill prevents trivial lawsuits against the American farmer in providing food for all,” said Kelli Klink, a lobbyist for the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association.

The bill allows exceptions that would allow farmers to be sued if there’s clear and convincing evidence they violated a government permit or regulation about emissions. Representative Megan Srinivas, a Democrat from Des Moines, said the bill may be too vague. “We also aren’t differentiating between small farmers and larger bad actors,” Srinivas said, “and if we have no such differentiation, then we could just be having more accumulative problems, leading to worsening situations.”

The latest data from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources indicates agricultural production accounts for 29% of the state’s greenhouse gas emissions. Just over 80% of methane emissions come from farming operations. The lawmaker who’s sponsoring the bill says he wants to ensure farmers aren’t sued over cow farts.

(By Isabella Luu, Iowa Public Radio)