Congresswoman Hinson says Democrats play politics with talk of government shutdown

Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson, a Republican from Marion, says Democrats continue to play politics with threats to shut down the government again over funding for ICE.

“You know ICE and CBP, they’re good on money. They’re funded through reconciliation. We already took care of that,” she says. “So this is just political showmanship by those on the left at the expense of American safety across the board for the homeland.”

Hinson is on the House Homeland Security Appropriations Committee and says shutting down the government will hurt many agencies. “It’s not only for immigration enforcement, but also things like disaster relief. So FEMA, look at the big storm that many people are still without power in this country. T-S-A, so anyone flying right now. The Coast Guard, talk about impact there, the Coasties not getting paid. Cybersecurity, so CISA, those are all agencies underneath this bill’s purview.”

Hinson says the House Homeland Security Appropriations Committee is holding a hearing this morning to talk about what the impact of another Democrat shutdown would be on all of these agencies.