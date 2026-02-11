Iowa GOP candidate for governor Steen emphasizes business background

Adam Steen, one of the Republicans running for governor, says he’ll be “fearless” in using his experience as a businessman to reshape state government. Steen also led the state agency that oversees the state government’s payroll and property.

“You’re looking at a common sense, people first, America First business guy that has a faith foundation,” Steen said early this morning during an appearance at the Westside Conservative Club in Urbandale. “I’m a unique blend of business experience and faith foundation that puts us into a whole different realm of possibility here within this state.”

Steen served five years as director of the Iowa Department of Administrative Services director and resigned in August when he launched his campaign for governor, “so you’re looking at somebody who’s been inside the belly of the beast from an operational perspective,” Steen said. “I’m unafraid to speak my mind. I’m unafraid to do things that need to be done to steward our taxpayer dollars.”

Steen touts his work to implement Governor Reynolds’ plan to shrink the number of state agencies from 37 to 16 as well as setting up a program so nearly 5000 acres of state-owned farmland would be sold to Iowa farmers, rather than out-of-state investors. “The governor is the CEO of the state,” Steen said. “Administratively, the governor controls a lot so when you’re looking at a candidate, number one, you’re going to want to make sure that candidate can operate the state.”

Steen took questions from the crowd and one man asked how Steen would unite the party if he wins the Republican Primary in June. “And if you were to lose, how would you support the individual who might win that primary?” the man asked.

Steen replied: “Right now I’m having conversations with other candidates on a regular basis. We all get along, those that show up. There’s one I don’t know.”

The crowd started laughing and applauding as Steen referred to Congressman Randy Feenstra, who has not yet appeared at events featuring the other GOP candidates for governor. Steen, by the way, has pledged to support the party’s nominee if he does not win the primary.