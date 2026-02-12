Court denies request to cut millions in Marshalltown Walmart property taxes

by | Feb 12, 2026

The Iowa Judicial Building. (RI photo)

The Iowa Court of Appeals has denied Walmart’s effort to cut millions in property taxes for its store in Marshalltown.

The Walmart store in Marshalltown sits on a nearly 25 acre site and the main store is around 214,000 square feet with a 6,000 square foot garden center. The Marshall County Assessor appraised the store at $13,323,780 in January of 2023. Walmart contested the property tax assessment, saying it should be $8,332,680.

Walmart argued the county evaluation was not proper because it was based on the building being leased and not owner-occupied. The Court of Appeals ruled the methods the county expert used in the appraisal were more credible than Walmart’s appraiser.

Share this:
Radio Iowa