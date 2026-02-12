Fines proposed for semi drivers in Iowa who lack English proficiency

The trade group that represents 400 Iowa trucking companies and suppliers is backing a bill that would require anyone seeking a commercial drivers license in Iowa to pass an English proficiency test.

“We’ve very unfortunately seen many recent and very public examples of crashes involving commercial motor vehicles driven by individuals who could not speak, read or understand the English language,” Blake Grolmus, a senior vice president at the Iowa Motor Truck Association, said Wednesday during a Senate subcommittee hearing.

Passing a test showing the ability to speak English and read road signs would be required for people renewing their commercial drivers license as well as those applying for a CDL for the first time. The bill calls for a $1000 fine for truck drivers who aren’t proficient at English caught driving in Iowa and even heftier fines for any trucking company caught employing a trucker driving through Iowa who cannot speak or read English.

“Roadway safety and protecting the integrity of our workforce is a top priority of the Iowa Motor Truck Association,” Grolmus said, “and over the last three to five years we’ve unfortunately seen significant degradation of the professionalism and quality of the drivers that are on our roadways as well as the unvetted carriers who are employing these individuals.”

Federal law doesn’t require drivers to be fluent in English, but they must be able to communicate clearly and understand road signs. Last June, the Trump Administration issued guidelines that let law enforcement officers stop truckers from continuing their route if the driver is unable to answer questions posed in English, asking things like “What are you hauling?” and “What is your destination?”

“Since then more than 12,000 drivers nationwide have been placed out of service, including 500 in the state of Iowa,” Grolmus said, “ninth most among the 50 states.”

Grolmus said the penalties are necessary because taking the driver out of the semi isn’t enough because they can just wait until the officer leaves, get back in the semi and start driving. “We feel this bill is necessary to start attacking the issue at its root — the chameleon carriers who have created and perpetuated this issue,” Grolmus said. “By requiring verification of English language pruriency prior to the issuance of a CDL, we can stop these drivers from getting behind the wheel of an 18-wheeler in the first place and by giving our law enforcement partners the ability to levee significant fines and penalties against the carriers that employ these drivers, we can make a difference in getting these bad actors off of Iowa’s roads.”

The proposal has cleared initial review in the Senate, but a key lawmaker says there are some questions that need to be answered before the Senate Transportation Committee debates the bill next week.