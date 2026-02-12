Iowa House bill calls for statewide flood resiliency report

The Iowa Flood Center would have to develop a statewide flood resiliency plan by the end of 2027 under a bill eligible for debate in the Iowa House.

Representative John Wills of Spirit Lake said the plan should outline ways to safeguard critical assets, “ranging from utility infrastructure and emergency facility to natural resources against environmental threats like flooding.”

The bill as originally written would have required the plan to address water quality issues, but that’s been removed from the legislation. “I don’t think that we want to muddy the waters by putting water quality in here when it’s a flood resiliency plan,” Wills said today.

Under the bill, there’s no requirement in the report that any identified issues have to be addressed. Wills says it would be up to state and local governments and individual landowners to make those decisions. The House Public Safety approved the bill today on a 22-1 vote.