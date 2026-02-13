Group in Dubuque Archdiocese hopes to save parishes from mergers

As the Archdiocese of Dubuque is considering plans to potentially end masses and close some small town churches, a group called “Save Our Churches, Save Our Communities” is hosting meetings in the area and hoping to influence the outcome.

“People want their voices to be heard in the process that so far has only allowed very limited, very structured comments that have left people feeling like they’re on the outside looking in,” said Wayne Brunsman, who attends St. Boniface Catholic Church in New Vienna. “We have a core group of concerned citizens across the whole diocese and there’s just a lot of growing support once people know there are things we can do to influence the outcome of this process.”

The group has been consulting with a non-profit law firm that’s worked with other groups throughout the country facing similar situations. Brunsman said the firm has helped his group understand what the Canon Law in the Catholic Church requires when planning consolidations. “There are rules in the process that were written by the Vatican itself and we aim to see that the rules are followed so that a fair and workable result can be achieved that helps the Archdiocese manage the workload on priests, which is their concern, without closing 83 churches across 30 counties in the Archdiocese,” Brunsman said, “and also trying to reverse the decline in mass attendance.”

The group hosted its fourth public forum in Dyersville this week. “We hope that the knowledge that we exist and are active will, by itself, lead to the archdiocese come up with an acceptable plan without need of an appeal, but we’re trying to be ready to proceed if need be,” Brunsman said. “Again, we’re not opposed to the church. We’re lifelong and faithful Catholics and members of parishes that are nearly 200 years old, but we’re just opposed the ‘Journey of Faith’ process and how it’s being managed.”

Save Our Churches, Save Our Communities has a website with information about each parish that could be closed, along with a petition for parishioners to sign.

(By Janelle Tucker, KMCH, Manchester)