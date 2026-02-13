Iowa delegation: name VA facilities after fallen Iowa National Guard soldiers

Iowa’s entire Congressional delegation is sponsoring legislation to name two Veterans Administration facilities after the two Iowa National Guard soldiers killed in Syria.

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says the VA facility in Des Moines would be named after Staff Sergeant Edgar Torres-Tovar, and the VA outpatient clinic in Marshalltown would be named after Staff Sergeant William Howard.

“We’re forever indebted to them for their dedication and service to Iowa and protecting our country,” he says. The legislation is called the Iowa National Guard Heroes Commemoration Act. “Our legislation ensures their service and sacrifice will never be forgotten,” Grassley says. The facilities are in the hometowns of the two soldiers who were killed by a terror attack while deployed.

Other members of the Iowa delegation released statements in support of the act.

Congresswoman Ashley Hinson says in her statement:

“This is a tribute to not just their service, but their families who stood beside them, and every veteran who receives care here will do so in a place that honors their sacrifices for generations to come.”

Senator Joni Ernst in her statement says:

“I’m honored to lead this effort and tell the stories of their service by designating places in their hometowns that will serve generations of Iowa veterans. The legacy of Iowa’s heroes will continue to live on.”

Congressman Zach Nunn’s in his statement says:

“They wore the uniform with honor, stood for something bigger than themselves, and represented the very best of the Iowa National Guard. Renaming these VA facilities in their honor will ensure their legacy endures as a permanent tribute to two Guardsmen who made the ultimate sacrifice.”

Congressman Randy Feenstra in his statement says:

“I’m grateful to help introduce this legislation with the Iowa Delegation to rename two VA facilities in their honor to ensure their legacy of service endures, and their sacrifice is never forgotten. My thoughts remain with the Gold Star Families of Staff Sergeant Howard and Staff Sergeant Torres-Tovar and the men, women, and families of the Iowa National Guard, who exemplify the very best of our state.”

Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks in her statement says:

“As a 24-year Army veteran, I’m honored to join the Iowa Delegation in paying tribute to Staff Sgt Nathaniel ‘Nate’ Howard and Staff Sgt Edgar Torres-Tovar. These brave Iowans made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country. Renaming these VA facilities in their honor ensures their legacy lives on, a lasting reminder of their courage, commitment, and the deep gratitude of a nation they served with distinction.”

(Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, contributed to this story.)