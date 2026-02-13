Iowa Supreme Court upholds suspension of Manchester daycare license

The Iowa Supreme Court has upheld the license suspension of a Manchester daycare provider after a child died in her care.

Amanda Cooke found a five-month-old child she was caring for unresponsive when she went to check on the child who was taking a nap. The baby was on its stomach with its face in a blanket, and the autopsy found it died from lack of oxygen to the brain.

The Department of Health and Human Services found this was a child abuse case because Cooke did not following safe sleep regulations, and revoked her childcare registration. Cooke appealed saying she should not be held to a higher standard for supervision than a parent.

The Supreme Court says Cooke violated safe sleep practices she had agreed to follow as a compensated state-registered childcare provider, and upheld the HHS license suspension.