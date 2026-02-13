Nunn says Trump’s trade reset with Canada is necessary

None of the four Republicans who serve in the U.S. House crossed party lines this week to join Democrats in passing a resolution to override President Trump’s tariffs against Canada.

During taping of Iowa PBS’s “Iowa Press” program today, Third District Congressman Zach Nunn of Ankeny said Trump’s trade reset with Canada is necessary. “Talking to a dairy farmer in western Iowa…when they tried to see dairy product to Canada, they were facing a 200% increased tariff,” Nunn said. “That was not only unfair to them, but it really goes to the point of what tariffs on both sides of the border are impacting so on this one, we feel very strongly that Canada needs to bring those down and make fair trade across the board a reality.”

Congresswoman Ashley Hinson of Marion has said she voted against the resolution because Trump is the only one willing to even the playing field and reduce trade imbalances. Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Ottumwa said she appreciates Trump’s willingness to take on the egregious trade practices of foreign adversaries.

Iowa Democrats say Trump’s tariffs are “crushing farmers” and hurting the overall economy. Nunn said Trump’s trade and tariff strategy is addressing a situation that’s been decades in the making. “We have seen tariffs against the United States just really punish, particularly, our ag community,” Nunn said. “…When President Trump did tariffs on places like Vietnam and said: ‘Bring it to zero or you’re getting the same thing back,’ and they were at 95% against U.S. producers, in 24 hours we saw Vietnam drop it and so did the United States.”

Nunn suggests, though, there could be a day when he’d vote to rescind tariffs imposed by a president. “I don’t want to see tariffs used viciously and I still believe that the first article in the Constitution says that congress should be leading this, but I do support the president in holding offenders accountable,” Nunn said. “Let’s bring trade tariffs down to zero.”