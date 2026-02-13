Two critically injured in three vehicle accident in northwest Iowa

Two women were air lifted from the scene of a crash in Lyon County involving a propane tanker and two other vehicles.

The Iowa State Patrol’s accident report indicates the wreck happened Thursday afternoon on Highway 9 when a sedan pulled away from a stop sign and directly into the path of the semi. Both vehicles crashed into a SUV that had been waiting to turn.

The trooper at the scene reports the 36-year-old driver of the sedan, who’s from Houston, Texas, and a 67-year-old passenger from northeast Nebraska were critically injured and flown by helicopter to a hospital in Sioux Falls. The drivers in the semi and the SUV were not injured.

(Reporting by Carson Schubert, KSOU, Sioux Center)