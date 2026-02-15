Officials investigate cause of southeast Iowa pipeline explosion

The cause of this weekend’s pipeline explosion and fire in southeast Iowa has not yet been determined.

The underground pipeline carries natural gas. According to Washington County Emergency Management, the rupture happened late Saturday near Brighton, which is about 20 miles north of Fairfield. No one was injured, no other structures were damaged and the fire was contained by 1 p.m. Saturday. T

he pipeline is owned by Mid-America Pipeline Company, a subsidiary of Texas-based Enterprise Products Partners.