Direct flights between Fort Dodge and Denver to resume in May

Residents in the Fort Dodge area will soon have easy access to Colorado’s Mile High City, as direct flights to Denver will resume in a few months.

Sarah Rustvold, director of the Fort Dodge Regional Airport, says the Denver flights that came to an end in 2022 will be starting up again this spring, five days a week.

“The community has expressed their interest and desire to have the Denver flight back,” Rustvold says. “So we have been in talks with SkyWest, letting them know that we have a huge community support, and we finally got the notification that they were able to get a route added back for us.”

Federal officials still need to sign off on the resuming of flights between Fort Dodge and Denver, but Rustvold says the airline is already putting out a schedule.

“The flight in the morning would be coming from Denver and landing in Fort Dodge around 10:30, and then we would have Chicago in the middle of the day,” she says, “so we still offer that Fort Dodge to Chicago, leaving here at 11:13 and then going back to Fort Dodge from Chicago, and our Denver (flight) would be leaving Fort Dodge at 6:35 p.m.”

It’s expected the Fort Dodge-Denver flights will resume on May 21st.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)