Record high temps in the 60s, 70s possible in many Iowa cities

The calendar says February but forecasters say it’ll feel a lot more like April or even May this afternoon and for the next few days.

Meteorologist Kristy Carter, at the National Weather Service, says the predicted high temperatures could be historic, perhaps in the low 70s on Tuesday.

“They are certainly going to challenge some records today, like say in Des Moines 66, Waterloo 62, Mason City 63, Ottumwa 65 — those are all the records for today,” Carter says. “Our forecast high temperatures are in the upper 50s in northern Iowa to upper 60s in southwest Iowa.”

It’s said all good things must come to an end, and Carter says this warm spell will likely only last for a couple of days.

“We are looking at a cooldown towards the end of the week, Thursday into Friday. We’ll get some precipitation chances back into the weekend,” Carter says. “We’re looking at temperatures back in the 30s to 40s and even by Sunday we might see some highs back in the 20s.”

The long-range forecast shows chances for snow in parts of Iowa both Saturday and Sunday.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)