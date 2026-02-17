Bill calls for screen time limits in Iowa’s elementary classrooms

A bipartisan bill in the Iowa House would limit “digital instruction” in kindergarten through fifth grade classrooms to 60 minutes a day.

There would be some exceptions for things like computer science instruction or math and reading programs on laptops or tablets that are tailored for a student’s individual use. Representative Samatha Fett, a Republican from Carlisle who’s co-sponsoring the legislation, said the bill is meant to refocus schools on what’s best for elementary school students. “Their learning capabilities are proving to be better without that technology,” Fett said. “Handwriting and cursive are actually better for our kids.”

Representative Heather Matson, a Democrat from Ankeny, is the bill’s other co-sponsor. “For me, a big part of this really is putting human connection back at the center of learning,” Matson said.

The Iowa State Education Association, the union for Iowa school teachers, “100%” supports the bill according to Melissa Peterson, a lobbyist for the group, who said in-person interactions between teachers and students promote critical life skills. “That is so important,” Peterson said, “and one of the things I really like about this bill is the limitation to kindergarten through fifth grade during that really foundational and fundamental learning time.”

Deb Davis, a former member of the Johnston School Board who testified during a public hearing this morning, said when computers were introduced in classrooms, she and others believed they were equipping students for the future. “Over the past several years we’ve increased screen exposure in our youngest grades, yet we have not seen clear academic gains that justify that level of immersion,” Davis said. “At the same time, teachers report spending more time monitoring screens, redirecting attention and managing digital distractions.”

The on-line academies for Iowa students are asking for an exemption from the bill since students spend their entire school day on a computer. Groups representing urban and rural districts say the bill needs modifications to ensure districts don’t have to buy textbooks and may continue to use laptops and tablets that have the same material.

The bill cleared a House subcommittee this early morning. Representative Jeff Shipley, a Republican from Birmingham, said limiting screen time in school is important. “The main thing we want to make sure is when we’re sending students into a school or an educational environment is that they’re actually learning things and getting smarter,” Shipley said. “I think one of the alarming things I’ve seen is that overuse of these devices could actually make people stupider and I think we’ve seen that a lot in our society wjere people are unable to navigate their local town because they’re so used to using the instructions from their device that they…don’t even know where they are in the world.”

The bill may be considered in the House Education Committee tomorrow.