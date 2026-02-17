Unsafe ice conditions force cancellation of Clear Lake kite fest

The annual kite festival held on Clear Lake that was scheduled for this weekend has been cancelled due to the recent warm weather.

The Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce has announced that the Color the Wind Kite Festival has been canceled due to unsafe ice conditions near the shoreline on Clear Lake.

In a social media post, they say they’ve been closely monitoring the ice in partnership with local safety officials, and it was determined that the ice is not stable enough to host the event.

The post also says they explored moving the festival to land, but FAA regulations, space limitations, parking, and lack of electricity make that option unworkable.

(By Bob Fisher, KGLO, Mason City)