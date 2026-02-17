Wildfire risk is elevated in Iowa with warm, windy weather

The Iowa Fire Marshal’s Office says burn bans are now posted in ten counties statewide, as unseasonable temperatures soar into the 60s and 70s for much of Iowa today.

Meteorologist Kristy Carter, at the National Weather Service, says the warm weather, the gusty winds and the dry vegetation make for a dangerous combination.

“The dry conditions that have been ongoing,” Carter says. “It’s going to lead to another day of elevated fire weather, so if a fire does get started, it could spread pretty rapidly.”

Even if you don’t live in one of the counties where a ban is in place, Carter says it would be unwise to try clearing ground cover or torching your trash when it’s like this.

“Probably not a good day to burn, and that’s going to continue to be true through Wednesday as well, with drier air kind of coming in tonight into Wednesday,” Carter say. “We are kind of looking at another day of enhanced fire weather conditions.”

Burn bans are posted for the following counties: Clarke, Clinton, Crawford, Decatur, Muscatine, Scott, Shelby, Union, Warren and Wayne.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)