$4000 tax credit proposed for Iowa students who’re homeschooled

Parents who start homeschooling a child would be eligible for a four-thousand dollar tax credit under a bill the House Education Committee may consider later today.

During a House subcommittee hearing early this morning, Jeff Pitts, a lobbyist for the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition, said homeschooling parents pay taxes to support the public schools they don’t utilize. “We do this willingly and without complaint because we believe in taking responsibility for our children’s education,” Pitts said, “however providing a reasonable level of financial relief is a simple matter of fairness.”

The $4000 tax credit would be available for each kindergartener who starts out as a homeschooler, along with any public or private school student who switches to being taught at home. Some homeschool advocates are urging legislators to make the credit available for children already being homeschooled.

Amber Williams of Inspired Life, a Christian organization based in Cedar Falls, said homeschooling families bear the full cost of educating their child. “They are doing the work and they’re paying for it while still funding the system that they’re not using,” Williams said. “This bill simply returns a portion of what those families have already contributed. It is $4000 far less than what the state would spend per pupil in the public system.”

This year the state’s per pupil spending level is about $8000 for each public school student as well as for each private school student with a state-funded Education Savings Account.

Some parents who homeschool their children are opposed to the bill and would not claim the tax credit if it’s created. Lauren Gideon is homeschooling five of her children and a spokeswoman for Classical Conversations in Iowa, a Christian homeschooling group. She said the bill “creates a wealth redistribution program disguised as a tax credit. What is somebody’s fair share to somebody else’s hard earned money? Public funds should be handled with care, not handed out like candy because every dollar represents the hard work of Iowa families.”

Karen Hebron of Indianola is another homeschooling mom who opposes the bill. “This just compromises the whole private sector education for my family,” she said at this morning’s subcommittee hearing.

A handful of state — including Illinois and Minnesota — currently offer state income tax credits to parents who homeschool their children.