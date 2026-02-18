Investigation finds theft of city money by former Spencer employee

A special investigation by the State Auditor that was requested by City officials in Spencer found problems with financial transactions processed by the former Finance Assistant LaVonne Bell.

Auditor Rob Sand talked Wednesday about the findings in the report. “In the process of our work, we uncovered about $45,000 worth of misused tax dollars. The vast majority of that, $39,000 was in the form of undeposited landfill fees. Rather than depositing the fees, Mis Bell admitted that she had pocketed them,” Sand says.

Sand says there were payroll issues as well. “We also identified about $5,000 worth of improper pay, excess vacation, and comp time that she gave to herself,” Sand says. “And finally, about $2,000 of improper credit card purchases, things like payments for her personal cell phone bill.”

Sand says Bell admitted during an interview that she took the money from the city. “She cited personal reasons and that her family was having financial difficulties. She said she knew it was wrong and repaid the city for a little more than half of the improper purchases, the $2,000 piece on the credit card,” he says.

Auditor Sand says this was able to happen because of a lack of segregation of duties, as there were not enough people taking part in the processing and the handling of taxpayer dollars. The report was turned over to the Clay County Sheriff and County Attorney, as well as the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Attorney General’s Office.