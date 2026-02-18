Iowa Regents propose 3% tuition increase at state universities

The Board of Regents is proposing a three percent increase in resident tuition at the three state universities.

The Regents will hold the first reading of the proposed tuition increase at their meeting next week. The proposal also includes an increase in mandatory student fees.

The University of Iowa is seeking a $62 increase in fees, for a total increase with tuition of $349 dollars. Iowa State University is seeking a fee increase of $24.50, for a total increase of $310.50 cents, and the University of Northern Iowa is seeking a $42 dollar increase in fees, for a total with the tuition increase of $304.