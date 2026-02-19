Heavy snow predicted for wide swath of Iowa later today

Forecasters say a winter storm system will move across Iowa this afternoon, tonight and early tomorrow, dropping up to six inches of snow.

For now, National Weather Service meteorologist Jim Lee says it’s thought the heaviest snow will run in a corridor roughly from Council Bluffs to Des Moines to Dubuque.

“The most likely areas to receive higher amounts are generally from western through central or north central into northeastern Iowa,” Lee says, “however, what we’re looking at is a situation where there will be a relatively narrow band of heavier snow, and it’s not yet certain exactly where that’s going to fall, so the forecast amounts are somewhat variable.”

Lee is urging all Iowans to keep a close eye on the changing forecast, as travel could become hazardous later today and tonight.

“Within the heaviest band of snow, amounts of two to five inches will be common, and there may even be a narrow strip of six inches or more,” Lee says. “Again, that would be over a relatively small area, but it is quite possible. So we are going to look at some travel impacts here later today into the night that may linger into the Friday morning commute.”

The winter weather comes after record warmth earlier in the week where many parts of the state saw high temperatures in the 50s, 60s and even low 70s. Lee says this shift back to more seasonal weather means this snow will likely stick around.

“The next several days from Friday through Monday, we’ll struggle to get above freezing during the day, which is actually only a little bit below normal, but it’ll feel much worse because we’ve been so spoiled,” Lee says. “However, toward the middle of next week, it does look like we’ll get a relative warm-up again. Maybe not what we’ve just seen, but 50s are definitely in play for the middle of next week.”

Over the past week or so, he notes Des Moines had six days in a row of temperatures in the 60s, an exceptionally warm stretch for February in Iowa.