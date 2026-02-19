Sioux City company details plans to expand honey processing

The Sioux City Honey Association has unveiled more details on plans for its major expansion of processing operations.

Association director of growth Aimee Sandman says the plan includes three phases in the next five years, starting with the renovation of a warehouse they purchased. “So we’ll be upgrading the warehouse with our new racking system that will accommodate our business and then update the corporate office. The warehouse will feature 200,000 square feet of finished goods warehouse space for us and 26,000 square feet of modern office,” she says. The renovation will begin in January of next year and is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

The second phase is the construction of a new processing facility near the refurbished warehouse and then all employees will move to that location. The final phase adds more storage for increased production. “Phase three will include a new raw honey warehouse to support our continued membership growth. So this year we increased our membership by 15 percent which is about seven million additional pounds of U.S. honey that will be coming into the Sioux City area for us to process,” Sandman says.

The Sioux Honey Association has been in Sioux City since 1921. Association president Kevin Hueser says other states tried to get them to relocate, but local and the state incentives were provided to keep them in Iowa. “At the end of the day, the existing warehouse gave Iowa a tremendous advantage, but also the city of Sioux City, state of Iowa stepped up,” he says. “Working with those communities as well as some of the local contractors that are willing to work with us on a on a build to suit and a lease back. I’m not really concerned. Our financing situation is in good shape and we’ve we’ve had a tremendous amount of support.”

The company currently employees 89 workers and expects to add 40 new jobs by the time the project is completed. Sioux Honey gets raw honey from around 200 beekeepers and produces 35 million pounds of honey annually, which is about 25% of the nation’s supply.

(By Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)