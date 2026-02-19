Union for Whirlpool workers in Amana slams latest layoff announcement

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers union is condemning Whirlpool Corporation’s latest layoff announcement for the Amana facility.

The Union statement says the layoffs on March 9th will impact nearly 400 workers at the facility which produces refrigerators under the Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, and Amana brands. The Union says Whirlpool’s decision continues a pattern of corporate abandonment, after the company laid off 250 workers in Amana last year. It says while Whirlpool cuts jobs in Iowa, it has been aggressively expanding its manufacturing footprint in Mexico.

The Union is calling on the Iowa Congressional Delegation to “stand up for the working families of Amana” and push back against this latest round of layoffs.