As virus cases bound, Iowans are urged to only use ERs in emergencies

Health care providers say Iowans should continue to take precautions to stay healthy amid high respiratory virus activity in the state, especially from the flu and RSV.

Janae Brown, a nurse practitioner at UnityPoint, says most folks should know the drill but some need a reminder.

“Wash your hands. Stay home when you’re sick. Stay away from infants and elderly people, especially if you’re sick,” Brown says. “Try to utilize the urgent cares and family practice clinics as much as possible over the ER.”

Brown says emergency rooms in the Des Moines area continue to see high numbers of people with respiratory virus symptoms, and there can be long waits due to overcrowding.

“If you’re having symptoms of the flu or RSV or COVID, go to your urgent care, go to your primary care provider,” Brown says. “Save the ER for chest pain, weakness on one side, loss of vision, severe abdominal pain.”

According to state data, only about 30 percent of Iowans received a flu shot so far this season. Brown says it’s still not too late to get the shot, as respiratory virus activity can linger until summer.

(By Natalie Krebs, Iowa Public Radio)