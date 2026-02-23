GOP candidate for Iowa governor Feenstra says he’ll roll out more specific ideas soon

During a visit to the Iowa Beef Expo this weekend, Republican Randy Feenstra repeated his promise to make Iowa “the most ag-friendly state in the country” if he’s elected governor.

Feenstra was at the Beef Expo to visit with junior high student Colton Griffin from Moville. Feenstra first met Colton five years ago after one of the boy’s eight-year-old classmates died. Colton led the entire second grade class in showing the girl’s calf at the Woodbury County Fair. “Ever since we get together when he’s showing and today he did great,” Feenstra said. “He got second in show.”

Feenstra said he’ll start showing details of his own policy proposals for state government soon. “We’ll roll out more specific ideas,” Feenstra said. “…That’ll come out here in the next several months.”

In answer to a Radio Iowa question, Feenstra said as governor he would sign a bill to shield the makers of Roundup from lawsuits over the product’s safety if the label follows E-P-A guidelines. “I’m all about science and facts,” Feenstra said.

President Trump issued an executive order last week that seeks to provide some legal immunity to Bayer’s — Roundup’s manufacturer — under the Defense Production Act and to ensure an adequate U.S. supply of Roundup’s main ingredient, glyphosate. That’s sparked criticism from the Make American Healthy Again movement within the president’s Make America Great Again coalition. “I think it’s always good to have this great discussion of what is safe and what is reliable and what makes sense and that’s what I’ll do as governor,” Feenstra said. “I’ll make sure we look at all the facts and make the right decisions from there.”

Feenstra, who will remain a member of the U.S. House for the rest of the year, also responded to President Trump’s latest plan to impose 15% tariffs globally. “I just believe that congress has to work with President Trump to hold countries accountable, but also make sure we that have more markets for our beef, soybeans, corn and things like that,” Feenstra said. “I sit on Ways and Means, I also sit on Agriculture — the only person who sits on both, and we understand how important it is not to get checks, but to get more open markets. We want more markets for our commodities.”

Feenstra indicated a bill that would resolve the dispute between the oil and ethanol industries will be released later today that would allow E-15 to be sold year-round.