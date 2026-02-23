Snowmobiler is killed in accident near Portsmouth

One person died early Sunday when a snowmobile overturned into a western Iowa creek.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says it was notified at around 12:15 a.m. about the accident that occurred along Highway 191, south of Portsmouth.

When rescue crews and law enforcement arrived at the scene, they found a snowmobile and rider submerged in a creek.

The rider, identified as 64-year-old Scott Gau of Portsmouth, was removed from the icy water and pronounced deceased.

His body was transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny, where an autopsy will be conducted.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)