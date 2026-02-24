Grassley hopeful State of the Union spotlights agriculture, bridge safety

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says tonight’s State of the Union Address will certainly cover topics like tariffs and the economy, immigration, health care and more, but some Iowa-specific items may also make the president’s list.

“I would hope that he would talk about agriculture,” Grassley says. “Now, that may only be about five to ten-percent of the Iowans that are involved in agriculture, but it’s the most important industry in Iowa.”

Grassley, a Republican, says President Trump will likely tout how people who are in the process of filling out their tax returns will see a big increase in their withholding this year, thanks to passage of the Working Families Tax Act. He also hopes the president will discuss transportation.

“Maybe since the Highway Bill that I voted for in 2021 runs out this year, and we still have a lot of work to do to improving the safety of Iowa’s bridges,” Grassley says, “maybe the Highway Reauthorization Bill would be on his agenda, because that’s a very important issue for rural America.”

Grassley says his guest at the address tonight will be Colonel Benjamin Uhl from the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City.