Southeast Iowa landmark made famous by Grant Wood to expand

The American Gothic House Center in Eldon, which sits beside the tiny home that inspired Grant Wood’s famous painting, will see a major expansion with a $412,000 federal grant.

Third District Congressman Zach Nunn touted the southeast Iowa landmark as a “mandatory stop” for anyone traveling through the state and says he’s thrilled to have played a role in landing the money for the addition.

Nunn says, “This facility will also able to be used not just for American Gothic but for both the city and the county and the entire state as a resource learning opportunity.”

Nunn says he pushed for the investment in Eldon which outshined hundreds of thousands of other communities to get the funding through the USDA’s Rural Development program.

The facility will be adding an educational learning center that will be able to host up to 100 learners of all ages. Center administrator Cari Nicely outlined her vision for the expansion.

“I think it’s an important place for the community to be able to come together and feel safe to send their kids there for programs,” Nicely says. “Recently, I was asked, ‘Where do you go in Eldon to meet the locals and to really find out about the people?’ I want that to be the sentiment in this new classroom.”

Nicely hopes the new addition will be open by the 2027 tourist season.

(By Ellis Codjoe, KBIZ, Ottumwa)