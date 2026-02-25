Bill sets preference for Iowa residents’ admission to UI School of Nursing

The Iowa House has passed a bill that would require at least 70% of the University of Iowa’s nursing students to be Iowa high school graduates.

Representative Timi Brown-Powers, a Democrat from Waterloo, said nursing programs at other Iowa schools have more openings than students and this would put pressure on them to close. “House File 2226 would worsen the problem by requiring the University of Iowa to admit 70% of those Iowa residents, pulling those students from our small or private colleges,” Brown-Powers said.

Representative John Wills, a Republican from Spirit Lake, said this move follows last year’s law that requires at least 80% of students admitted to the University of Iowa’s Dental and Medical Schools be Iowa residents or a student from another Iowa college. “I’ve got several stories, many stories in fact of people from Iowa who’ve graduated from our high schools, one particular woman — a young lady from Dubuque who had a 29 ACT and above 4.0 grade point average and was denied admission to the University of Iowa Medical School.”

Another bill eligible for House debate this year would require that 80 % of students accepted into the University of Iowa College of Law be Iowa residents or a student who’s graduated from an Iowa college or university.