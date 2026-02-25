Cass County house fire claims a life

One person died in a house fire early Tuesday in southwest Iowa.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the fire at a residence east of Griswold was reported just after 6 a.m.

Firefighters from Griswold and the nearby communities of Lewis and Cumberland responded to the scene.

Upon their arrival, the home was found to be fully engulfed in flames and starting to collapse.

After the fire was extinguished, responders located a person dead inside.

The Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

The victim’s name was being withheld pending an autopsy and notification of next of kin.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)