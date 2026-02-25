Red Oak man charged in blast near house of worship

Police in the southwest Iowa arrested a man late Tuesday after an explosive device detonated near a church.

Authorities say 42-year-old Matthew David Sloan, of Red Oak, was arrested following an investigation into a loud explosion.

Police located a device that exploded next to the Methodist Church. A review of surveillance video showed a man igniting the device before running into a nearby apartment.

Red Oak Police and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies executed a search warrant and arrested Sloan on charges that include possession of an incendiary device with intent, a class C felony, possession of a controlled substance/methamphetamine – 2nd offense (an aggravated misdemeanor), and disorderly conduct/loud noise – a simple misdemeanor.

Sloan was transported to the Montgomery County Jail and held on a $10,000 bond.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)