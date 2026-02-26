House votes 58-30 to have Iowa driver’s license exams only in English

Iowa driver’s license exams will only be given in English if a bill that’s cleared the Iowa House becomes law.

Representative Josh Meggers, a Republican from Grundy Center, said the bill is about consistency and clarity. “Under existing law, English is the official language of the State of Iowa. Our statute already requires that official documents, proceedings and actions conducted on behalf of the state be in English,” Meggers said. “However, driver’s license examinations have been carved out as an exemption.”

People may currently take the test for an Iowa driver’s license in 20 languages in addition to English.

The bill passed on a 58-30 vote. Democrats like Representative Angel Ramirez of Cedar Rapids say the English-only policy would lead to citizens and legal residents who aren’t fluent in English driving without a license and without insurance. “It is already illegal for undocumented individuals to obtain a driver’s license in Iowa,” Ramirez said. “The people this bill most impacts are legal residents and citizens — our neighbors — many of whom are Spanish speakers, working hard to build a life here.”

Representative Adam Zabner, a Democrat from Iowa City who delivered his House floor speech in Spanish, then in English, said the bill will have a chilling effect on Iowans who should be able to take the test in their birth language. “Iowa is a rural state. In most of Iowa it is almost impossible to work if you cannot drive,” Zabner said. “This bill would make the daily life of citizens (and) of Iowans with legal status impossible.”

Meggers, who is a state trooper, closed debate by saying the policy will make Iowa roads safer. “The purpose of a driver’s license exam is to ensure competency and understanding of traffic laws,” Meggers said. “Public safety improves as drivers clearly understand the rules of the road as written and posted.”

South Dakota and five other states currently have English-only rules for driver’s license tests. Among Iowa’s other neighboring states, Nebraska drivers license exams are offered in English and Spanish; Missouri exams are offered in English and 11 other languages; Illinois exams are in English and four other languages; Wisconsin in English and seven other languages and Minnesota driver’s license exams are offered in English and five other languages.

The Iowa DOT offers driver’s license exams in the following 21 languages: Albanian, Arabic, Bosnian, Burmese, Cambodian, Chinese, English, French, German, Greek, Hebrew, Hmong, Italian, Korean, Laotian, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Somali, Spanish and Vietnamese.