Man found dead after southwest Iowa home explosion

One-person is dead following a house explosion Thursday afternoon in southwest Iowa.

The Adair County Sheriff’s Office said the explosion at a home south of Greenfield was reported at around 1:15 p.m. When firefighters and rescue personnel arrived on the scene, they located the body of 51-year-old John David Christensen, the sole occupant of the residence.

The exact cause of the explosion was not immediately known .The Adair County Sheriff’s and the Iowa State Fire Marshal’s offices are leading the investigation. Christensen’s body was transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny for autopsy.

(Reporting by Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)