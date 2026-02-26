Pump prices in Iowa rise along with fears over war with Iran

The prices at many Iowa gas stations have gone up at least a dime a gallon in the past week, as tensions rise in the Persian Gulf about a possible war between the U.S. and Iran.

AAA-Iowa spokesman Brian Ortner says pump prices may be reflecting various world events, and it’s not just here in Iowa.

“We’re seeing little influxes of that nationwide,” Ortner says. “Obviously, time of year and demand is fueling some of that and we look at the markets as well, which we’ve talked about multiple times. The cost of crude oil has a direct impact on the cost of fuel.”

The current national average for gas is $2.98, which is 35-cents a gallon higher than in Iowa.

“The prices today across the state, the average is still well below the national average, which is great, across the state it’s $2.63,” Ortner says. “I know in the area, we’ve seen some on a little higher level and many factors contribute into that. It could be product on hand, have they had to refuel their tanks with new supply, or just a one-time adjustment here or there.”

AAA says the current statewide average gas price is $2.63 a gallon, while a week ago the average was $2.50, versus a year ago when the Iowa average was $2.95.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)