Regent questions process for setting tuition increase at Iowa universities

The Board of Regents had the first reading today of a proposal that would raise in-state tuition by 3% at the three state universities.

Board member Christine Hensley of Des Moines says she was concerned to learn about the increase in the media. “And to have to read about something that’s really significant to the Board of Regents, where we determine what the tuition is going to be, and I find out about that in the media. That’s not the way a board should work,” Hensley says.

She says she’s had discussions with the Board staff on trying to figure out how get all the regents are involved, but she says there are still some concerns. “I’m going to vote no on that. I think there are some options. There are lots of pieces in the puzzle right now,” she says. “You’ve got the legislature that’s looking at tuition guarantees, tuition freezes. You’ve got the other increases that we just saw. You know, so it’s not just a tuition increase.” Hensley was referring to increases that will be coming in the room and board fees.

Hensley says she wants to be sure they are looking at all the costs involved for students at Iowa State, UNI and the University of Iowa. “If you look, there was a Gallup poll that just came out in the paper surveying students and what were the issues in higher education, affordability was at the top of the list. And I think we need to be sensitive to that,” she says.

Board president Robert Cramer says they set the 3%level in case there was a drop in state funding. Board staff also say that 25% of tuition is usually given out as student aid, so the actual student increase in cost is smaller.

Hensley says she’s like to have more discussion on the issue before they take a final vote on the tuition increase in April. Other board members say they would be interested in more discussions as well and the total cost to students with the tuition increase.