Regents president: look at efficiency before freezing tuition at Iowa universities

The president of the Board of Regents made reference to a bill in the Iowa House that would freeze tuition at the three state universities during his general remarks today.

President Robert Cramer says a tuition freeze is one of the options available. “When our legislative friends say ‘tuition freeze’, I say sure if we can,” Cramer says. Cramer says any talk of a tuition freeze should come after they complete their efficiency study.

“Instead of freeze first and see what happens, I believe it is more responsible to save first and then reduce or freeze tuition, he says, “while ensuring we have the resources necessary to maintain the value of a degree from Iowa’s public institutions.”

The bill to freeze tuition at Iowa State, the University of Iowa and the University of Northern Iowa for five years passed the House on an 86-5 vote.